Crane (NYSE:CR) PT Raised to $115.00

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CR traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,389. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.70. Crane has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.46. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,442,000 after acquiring an additional 88,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,109,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $321,964,000 after acquiring an additional 119,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,426,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,315,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,426,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.