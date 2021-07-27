Crane (NYSE:CR) Trading 4.2% Higher on Earnings Beat

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $96.01 and last traded at $95.65. 1,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 251,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.78.

The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Crane by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Crane by 212.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Crane by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Crane by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 135,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,179,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Crane Company Profile (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

