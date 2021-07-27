Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 57,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 776,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 4.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

In other Creative Realities news, Director Donald A. Harris acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,729.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Creative Realities by 272.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Creative Realities by 91.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

