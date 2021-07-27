Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €62.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €62.00 ($72.94) price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.69 ($79.64).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

