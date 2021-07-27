Credit Suisse Group (CS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) recently:

7/19/2021 – Credit Suisse Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/15/2021 – Credit Suisse Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Credit Suisse Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/12/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was given a new $10.15 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/16/2021 – Credit Suisse Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/14/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

6/7/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

CS stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48.

Get Credit Suisse Group AG alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,498,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after acquiring an additional 439,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 667,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 196,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.