Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €86.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €86.00 ($101.18) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HEI. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €84.08 ($98.92).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HEI traded up €0.52 ($0.61) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €74.86 ($88.07). 361,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €73.91. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.94. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a one year high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.