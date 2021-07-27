Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.27 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00005977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $6.93 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 33.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,708.52 or 0.99956704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00029839 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00069833 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000728 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

