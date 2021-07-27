CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CRSP stock opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.88. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $76.71 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 2.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,770,580. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 69,066.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 53,181 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

