Critical Contrast: Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Beyond Air’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $42.18 million 7.67 $10.80 million N/A N/A Beyond Air $870,000.00 197.86 -$22.88 million ($1.27) -6.19

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air.

Volatility and Risk

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Utah Medical Products and Beyond Air, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Air 0 0 5 0 3.00

Beyond Air has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 55.22%. Given Beyond Air’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 27.78% 12.54% 11.52% Beyond Air -2,617.28% -111.52% -78.41%

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Beyond Air on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems. It also provides GESCO umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE disposable peritoneal dialysis sets; PALA-NATE silicone oral protection devices; URI-CATH urinary drainage systems; NUTRI-CATH\NUTRI-LOK feeding device; MYELO-NATE lumbar sampling kits; HEMO-NATE disposable filters; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and other lower genital tract lesions; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME and OptiMicro electrosurgical devices. Further, it provides Filshie Clip female surgical contraception devices; PATHFINDER PLUS endoscopic irrigation devices; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY urinary incontinence treatment and control systems; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other abnormalities of uterus; and LUMIN tool to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices through direct customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and manufacturer representatives. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors. It operates in Israel, Ireland, Australia, and the European Union. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

