Croda International (LON:CRDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $8,244.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8,244 ($107.71) and last traded at GBX 8,138 ($106.32), with a volume of 74417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,826 ($102.25).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRDA. HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,062.50 ($92.27).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,263.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.43 billion and a PE ratio of 50.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

