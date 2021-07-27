Croda International (LON:CRDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $8,244.00

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8,244 ($107.71) and last traded at GBX 8,138 ($106.32), with a volume of 74417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,826 ($102.25).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRDA. HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,062.50 ($92.27).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,263.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.43 billion and a PE ratio of 50.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86.

About Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.