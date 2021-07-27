Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Trading Down 1.9%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON)’s share price was down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.84 and last traded at C$8.95. 201,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 701,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.57.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

