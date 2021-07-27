CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. KGI Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,484 shares of company stock worth $39,203,179. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $264.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of -367.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.81. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $272.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

