CSX (CSX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) recently:
- 7/22/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.
- 7/12/2021 – CSX is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – CSX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/7/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.67 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2021 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $20.67. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2021 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/27/2021 – CSX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/21/2021 – CSX is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.67 to $38.33. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,363,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.63.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,573,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,965,490 shares of company stock worth $198,283,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in CSX by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
