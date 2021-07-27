CSX (CSX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) recently:

7/22/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

7/12/2021 – CSX is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – CSX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.67 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $20.67. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 –

6/29/2021 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/27/2021 – CSX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – CSX is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.67 to $38.33. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,363,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.63.

Get CSX Co alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,573,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,965,490 shares of company stock worth $198,283,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in CSX by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.