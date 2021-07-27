CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CTS updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.70-1.90 EPS.

CTS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.78. 6,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.54. CTS has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

