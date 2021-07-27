Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after buying an additional 3,669,449 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,953,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 638,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5,371.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 438,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 430,117 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $174,680.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,078 shares in the company, valued at $674,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,238.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,092. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

