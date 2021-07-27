Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CMC Materials worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.01 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.16.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

