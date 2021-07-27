Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,536 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,856 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

