CUE Protocol (CUE) Achieves Market Cap of $261,411.88

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 51.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $261,411.88 and approximately $3,706.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34.32 or 0.00087772 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00103627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00126608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,986.41 or 0.99707885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.00792487 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

