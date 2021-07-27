Cummins (CMI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Cummins to post earnings of $4.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMI opened at $236.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.51. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.35.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

