CUTcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.03 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $26.03 million and $226.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00047707 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00030312 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00223367 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00029225 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 146,432,682 coins and its circulating supply is 142,432,682 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

