CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Lessened by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,146 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.