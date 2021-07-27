Cytosorbents (CTSO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Cytosorbents to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million. On average, analysts expect Cytosorbents to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $11.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.