D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael W. Hewatt Sells 2,342 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,702. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.18 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on DHI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,480,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $103,825,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after acquiring an additional 882,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 456,336 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

