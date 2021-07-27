DA Davidson Raises Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $128.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.76. 29,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.06. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

