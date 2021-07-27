Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.92

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 17685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

