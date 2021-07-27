New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Hold”

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DBS Vickers cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.
EDU opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.31.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
