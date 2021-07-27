New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to “Hold”

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DBS Vickers cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.