Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades Youdao (NYSE:DAO) to Underperform

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

DAO opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.66. Youdao has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Youdao will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Youdao by 783.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 74,218 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

