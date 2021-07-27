DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Up 25.1% Over Last Week

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $61.05 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00004378 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00036538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00104174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00127305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,069.07 or 1.00128713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.96 or 0.00809988 BTC.

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,907 coins and its circulating supply is 36,681,127 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

