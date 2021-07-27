DAOBet (BET) Trading Up 108% This Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 108% against the US dollar. DAOBet has a market cap of $394,694.89 and $218.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,387.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.48 or 0.01260480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00336595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00072703 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003352 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

