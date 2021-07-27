DAOstack (GEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $238,279.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $238,279.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0753 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,855.69 or 0.99606912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00029797 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00069784 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017218 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000725 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

