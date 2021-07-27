Daseke (DSKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Daseke has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.70 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%. On average, analysts expect Daseke to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.90. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DSKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

