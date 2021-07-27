Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DUAVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF remained flat at $$1,150.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 86 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105. Dassault Aviation has a 12 month low of $830.17 and a 12 month high of $1,275.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,206.69.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

