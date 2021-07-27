Datto (NYSE:MSP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

MSP stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. Datto has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datto will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 46,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $1,287,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,410.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $473,522.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,555,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,394,211.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 316,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,616,357 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Datto in the first quarter worth $49,480,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Datto by 43.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 590,890 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Datto by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Datto in the first quarter worth $32,867,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Datto in the first quarter worth $14,997,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

