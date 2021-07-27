Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.40

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 5100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Several research firms recently commented on DVDCF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a $13.30 target price on Davide Campari-Milano and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

