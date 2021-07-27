DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.24% of DaVita worth $27,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after buying an additional 50,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,617,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in DaVita by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after buying an additional 98,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in DaVita by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,186,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $229,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,566.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

NYSE DVA opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.