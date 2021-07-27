Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II’s (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 3rd

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II’s (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 3rd. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.28. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

