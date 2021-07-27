DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.81 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $456,281.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,275,595 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

