Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Trading Down 1.3%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.90. 30,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 50,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.01% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

