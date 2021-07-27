DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00036240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00102139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00126487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,763.01 or 1.00101147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00817174 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

