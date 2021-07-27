Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.02

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.02 and last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 5484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

