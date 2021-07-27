Denny’s (DENN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Denny’s to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Denny’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

