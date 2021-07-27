Denny’s (DENN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Denny’s to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Denny’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of DENN stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $20.02.
About Denny’s
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.
