DePay (DEPAY) Price Tops $1.04

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 27th. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00002728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $34,521.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DePay has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00036613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00103685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00127529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,083.87 or 0.99953664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.84 or 0.00828950 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,650 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

