Dero Reaches Market Cap of $92.09 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, Dero has traded up 47% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $92.09 million and $499,800.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.57 or 0.00022568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,749,568 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

