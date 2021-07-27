Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.10

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.10 and last traded at $48.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

DWVYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Derwent London alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.58.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.