Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.60

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

DSGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.04.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $702,000. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

