Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

KNRRY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.93. 12,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,736. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

