Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €154.00 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s previous close.

DB1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €153.46 ($180.54).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

ETR DB1 opened at €144.95 ($170.53) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1 year high of €168.90 ($198.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €141.48.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.