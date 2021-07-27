dHedge DAO Market Cap Hits $10.87 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $10.87 million and $1.51 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,060,715 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

