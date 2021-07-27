DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $201.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.48. DiaSorin has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

