Digitalcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $226,333.60 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $226,333.60 and $17.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,638.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,248.24 or 0.05973261 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.77 or 0.01285318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.74 or 0.00347347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00129050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.70 or 0.00583720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.18 or 0.00348525 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.84 or 0.00267930 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,610,388 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

